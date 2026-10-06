Sri Lanka-India Bottom Trawling Negotiations Stall as Talks Postponed Indefinitely

Diplomatic discussions between Sri Lanka and India aimed at resolving the long-standing dispute over bottom trawling in the Palk Strait have been postponed, with no new date announced for the resumption of negotiations, raising fresh concerns among affected fishing communities on both sides of the maritime boundary.

Talks Delayed Without a Clear Timeline

The bilateral talks, which had been anticipated as a critical step toward addressing the contentious practice of bottom trawling by Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan waters, have been put on hold indefinitely. No official explanation has been provided regarding the reasons for the delay, nor has either government indicated when negotiations might be rescheduled.

The postponement is seen as a significant setback for Sri Lankan fishermen, particularly Tamil fishing communities in the Northern Province, who have repeatedly voiced grievances over Indian trawlers encroaching into Sri Lankan territorial waters and depleting fish stocks through destructive fishing methods.

A Long-Running Maritime Dispute

Bottom trawling, a method that involves dragging weighted nets along the seabed, has been widely condemned by environmentalists and local fishermen alike for the severe damage it causes to marine ecosystems. Sri Lankan fishing communities have long argued that the practice, predominantly carried out by trawlers from Tamil Nadu, has decimated their livelihoods and devastated underwater habitats in the Palk Strait.

Sri Lankan fishermen report significant reductions in their daily catches attributed to trawling activity.

Marine biologists warn that bottom trawling causes irreversible damage to coral reefs and seabed habitats.

The issue has repeatedly strained diplomatic relations between Colombo and New Delhi.

Pressure Mounts on Both Governments

Advocacy groups and fishing unions in Sri Lanka's north have called on the government to take a firmer stance in demanding a concrete ban on bottom trawling, rather than allowing discussions to be deferred without accountability. The lack of a rescheduled date has been met with frustration by community leaders who have waited years for a lasting resolution.

The indefinite postponement sends a troubling signal to Sri Lankan fishermen who depend on these waters for their survival and who have already endured years of hardship as a result of this unresolved dispute.

Both Sri Lanka and India have previously engaged in multiple rounds of talks on the fishing dispute, with agreements reached in principle on several occasions, yet implementation has remained elusive. Officials from the Sri Lankan Ministry of Fisheries have not issued a public statement clarifying the government's next steps following the postponement.

As the delay continues, fishing communities in the Northern Province are left in uncertainty, with calls growing louder for decisive diplomatic action to bring the matter to a permanent and enforceable resolution.

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