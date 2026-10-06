Sahibzada Farhan to Captain Pakistan in Sri Lanka T20I Series as Babar Azam Dropped

Pakistan have named Sahibzada Farhan as their captain for the upcoming Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka, in a move that signals a significant shift in the team's leadership structure. The appointment comes alongside the notable exclusion of former skipper Babar Azam from the squad entirely.

A New Era for Pakistan Cricket

The decision to hand Farhan the captaincy marks a bold statement from Pakistan's cricket selectors, who appear to be moving in a fresh direction ahead of what promises to be a competitive series on Sri Lankan soil. Sahibzada Farhan, known for his aggressive batting approach at the top of the order, will now carry the added responsibility of leading the side in the shortest format of the game.

Babar Azam Left Out of the Reckoning

Perhaps the most striking aspect of the squad announcement is the complete omission of Babar Azam, once considered the cornerstone of Pakistan's batting lineup across all formats. The right-handed batter, who has faced mounting scrutiny over his recent form, has been left out of the T20I squad for the Sri Lanka series, raising questions about his immediate international future.

Babar's exclusion follows a difficult period for the star batsman, during which criticism from fans and cricket pundits alike has intensified regarding his ability to perform consistently at the highest level.

What This Means for the Sri Lanka Series

For Sri Lanka, the series presents an opportunity to take advantage of what appears to be a transitional phase within Pakistan's cricketing setup. The hosts will be keen to press home any advantage against a visiting side adjusting to new leadership.

Pakistan's selectors, meanwhile, will be hoping that fresh faces and renewed energy under Farhan's captaincy can inject a sense of purpose and revitalise the team's fortunes in the T20 format.

Cricket fans across South Asia will be watching closely as two of the region's most passionate cricketing nations prepare to face off, with the series set to offer an early indication of where Pakistan's rebuilding process currently stands.

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