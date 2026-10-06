Rat Infestation Overruns Colombo's Historic Viharamahadevi Park

One of Colombo's most beloved public spaces, Viharamahadevi Park, has fallen prey to a growing rat infestation, raising serious concerns among visitors, health officials, and city administrators alike.

A Troubling Takeover

The iconic park, long cherished by families, joggers, and tourists as a green sanctuary in the heart of the capital, is now reportedly overrun by rats. Sightings of the rodents have become increasingly common across various sections of the park, alarming regular visitors and prompting calls for urgent action from the Colombo Municipal Council.

Public Health Concerns Mount

The presence of large numbers of rats in a busy urban park poses significant public health risks. Rats are known carriers of dangerous diseases including leptospirosis, salmonella, and other infections that can be transmitted to humans. With children frequently playing in the park's open spaces, health authorities warn that the situation demands immediate attention.

Rats have been spotted in multiple areas throughout the park grounds

The infestation raises fears of disease transmission among park visitors

Families and children who regularly use the park are particularly at risk

What Is Behind the Problem?

Experts point to a combination of factors that typically contribute to urban rat infestations of this nature, including improper disposal of food waste, inadequate rubbish collection, and the availability of shelter within the park's dense vegetation and infrastructure.

Unmanaged waste and inconsistent pest control measures in public spaces create ideal breeding conditions for rodents, turning parks and recreational areas into hotspots for infestation.

Calls for Immediate Action

Members of the public have urged the Colombo Municipal Council to deploy pest control teams and implement a sustained programme to address the infestation before it worsens. Regular waste management, public awareness campaigns, and systematic rodent control measures are among the steps being recommended to restore Viharamahadevi Park to the safe, clean environment that Colombo residents deserve.

Viharamahadevi Park holds deep historical and cultural significance for Sri Lanka and remains a vital recreational space for thousands of city residents. Allowing it to deteriorate due to a preventable pest problem would be a disservice to the public, and authorities are being urged to act swiftly and decisively.