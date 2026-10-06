Sri Lanka Cricket Set for Legislative Overhaul as New Bill Heads to Parliament

Landmark Bill to Reshape Cricket Administration

Sri Lanka's cricket governance is poised for a significant transformation as the government prepares to table a new Sri Lanka Cricket Bill in Parliament on Tuesday, October 6, marking a pivotal step in efforts to reform the administration of the island nation's most beloved sport.

A Long-Awaited Reform

The tabling of the Bill represents a major move by the government to address longstanding concerns surrounding the management and oversight of Sri Lanka Cricket, the body responsible for administering the sport at national level. Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of Sri Lankans, and any legislative changes to its governing framework are expected to draw widespread attention from fans, players, and officials alike.

What This Means for Sri Lankan Cricket

While the full details of the proposed legislation are yet to be publicly debated, the introduction of a new legal framework is widely seen as an attempt to bring greater accountability and transparency to cricket administration in the country. Among the key expectations from stakeholders are:

Stronger governance structures for Sri Lanka Cricket

Clearer guidelines on financial management and accountability

Improved mechanisms for the selection and welfare of players

Greater alignment with international cricket body standards

Government Steps In

The decision to legislate reflects the government's recognition that structural reform within Sri Lanka Cricket cannot be left solely to the cricket establishment itself. Past controversies surrounding elections, financial management, and administrative disputes within the board have long called for a more robust legal foundation.

The presentation of the Bill in Parliament signals a determined effort to place Sri Lanka Cricket on a more stable and professionally governed footing for the future.

Parliament is expected to debate the provisions of the Bill in the coming sessions, with stakeholders from the cricketing community, legal experts, and sports administrators likely to weigh in on its implications. Sri Lankan cricket fans will be watching proceedings closely, hopeful that the new legislation will help restore the sport's glory both on and off the field.

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