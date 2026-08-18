Trump Warns US Ally Oman of Bombing If It Interferes With Iran Nuclear Negotiations

United States President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Oman, a longstanding American ally, threatening to bomb the Gulf nation if it obstructs Washington's ongoing negotiations with Iran — a dramatic escalation in rhetoric that has drawn widespread attention across diplomatic circles.

An Unusual Threat Against an Ally

According to reports from Fox News, Trump directed his warning specifically at Oman after both countries found themselves engaged in separate but parallel talks with Tehran. The unusual situation saw the US and Oman simultaneously negotiating with Iran — an overlap that appeared to frustrate the Trump administration, prompting the President's blunt and provocative remarks.

Trump's comments represent a rare instance of a sitting US president openly threatening military action against a nation that Washington formally considers an ally and partner in the volatile Middle East region.

The Strait of Hormuz at the Centre of Tensions

At the heart of the dispute lies the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically significant waterways. The narrow passage connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and serves as a critical transit route for a substantial portion of global oil and energy supplies. Any disruption to navigation through the strait carries serious consequences for international markets and energy security worldwide.

Both the United States and Oman have been engaged in separate diplomatic efforts with Iran aimed at ensuring the strait remains open to international shipping, reflecting the waterway's enormous importance to the global economy.

Diplomatic Fallout and Regional Implications

Oman has historically played a quiet but significant role as a neutral mediator in Middle Eastern affairs, maintaining cordial relations with both Western nations and Iran. The country has previously facilitated back-channel communications between Washington and Tehran, making Trump's threat particularly striking given the diplomatic sensitivity of the relationship.

The warning is likely to raise serious concerns among US allies in the region about the unpredictability of American foreign policy under the current administration. For Sri Lanka and other nations heavily dependent on stable global oil supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz, any military confrontation in the area could have direct and damaging economic consequences.

No formal response from the Omani government had been issued at the time of reporting, and it remains unclear how the threat will affect the broader diplomatic track between Washington and Tehran.

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