Sri Lanka Spinners Stage Stunning Fightback as Day 2 Ends at 460/9

Sri Lanka's spin bowlers produced a remarkable turnaround on a rain-disrupted second day of the Test match, reducing their opponents from a commanding 288 for 2 to 460 for 9 by the close of play.

A Dominant Platform Dismantled

What had appeared to be an impregnable position for the batting side rapidly unravelled as Sri Lanka's spinners found their rhythm and exploited conditions to perfection. The visitors had looked well-placed to post a massive total after losing only two wickets while surpassing 288 runs, but a disciplined and relentless spin attack changed the complexion of the match entirely.

The collapse was as dramatic as it was unexpected. Seven wickets tumbled for the addition of 172 runs, a sequence of events that swung the momentum firmly in Sri Lanka's favour and left the lower order scrambling to survive the day.

Rain Interruptions Could Not Halt Sri Lanka's Momentum

Despite the match being interrupted by rain — a familiar frustration in Test cricket — Sri Lanka's bowlers refused to lose their focus or their line when play resumed. The wet conditions and stop-start nature of the day's play did little to blunt their effectiveness, as the spinners continued to probe and create chances throughout the available hours.

The disciplined bowling display will provide considerable encouragement to the Sri Lankan camp, who will be eager to wrap up the remaining wicket early on Day 3 and begin plotting their response with the bat.

Spin Remains Sri Lanka's Potent Weapon

The performance underscored once again the importance of spin bowling to Sri Lanka's Test match strategy. Turning conditions and patient, accurate bowling proved too much for a batting lineup that had earlier looked capable of posting a truly commanding first-innings total.

Sri Lanka reduced their opponents from 288/2 to 460/9 on Day 2

Seven wickets fell across the course of the day's play

Rain caused multiple interruptions but Sri Lanka maintained their pressure

One wicket remains for the batting side at the start of Day 3

With one wicket remaining and Sri Lanka's spinners in full control, the Lions will be confident of a swift conclusion to the opposition innings when play resumes, setting up what promises to be a fascinating remainder to this Test match.

Related Video