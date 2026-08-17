Government Faces Calls for Transparency as 22nd Amendment Bill Heads to Parliament

The Bill of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution is set to be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, marking a significant moment in Sri Lanka's ongoing constitutional reform process. The development comes amid mounting pressure on the government to release an unedited video recording of last week's high-level meeting involving President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Constitutional Reform Takes Centre Stage

The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, widely referred to as 22A, is expected to generate considerable debate within Parliament as legislators scrutinise its provisions and potential implications for the country's governance framework. The tabling of the Bill follows a period of intense political activity and public discussion surrounding the direction of constitutional change under the current administration.

Pressure Mounts Over Meeting Transparency

Alongside the legislative development, the government finds itself under increasing scrutiny over its handling of last week's proceedings. Opposition figures and civil society groups have been vocal in demanding that authorities make available a full, unedited video recording of the meeting in question, raising concerns about accountability and the public's right to know.

Critics argue that selectively releasing information regarding official presidential engagements undermines the principles of open governance that the administration has publicly championed since assuming office.

Walls of Secrecy Under Scrutiny

The dual pressure — over constitutional reform and demands for transparency — reflects a broader tension within Sri Lankan politics between institutional change and public accountability. Observers note that how the government responds to calls for the full release of the recording could set a precedent for how it handles similar demands going forward.

As Parliament prepares to receive the 22A Bill, political analysts expect the coming days to be closely watched both inside the House and among the wider Sri Lankan public, with many eager to see whether the promise of a new political culture will be matched by concrete action.

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