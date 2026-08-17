Sri Lanka's Human-Elephant Crisis: Activist Urges Technology-Led Solutions as Death Toll Mounts

Sri Lanka's worsening human-elephant conflict has escalated to alarming levels, with over 400 elephants and close to 200 people losing their lives annually, according to environmental activist Ananda Dissanayake.

A Crisis Reaching Breaking Point

Dissanayake raised the alarm at a press conference held last week, painting a grim picture of a conflict that continues to claim lives on both sides. The figures, he warned, reflect a crisis that can no longer be managed through conventional methods alone.

The activist stressed that the situation has deteriorated to a point where urgent and innovative intervention is needed to prevent further bloodshed — both human and animal.

Technology as a Lifesaving Tool

Central to Dissanayake's appeal was the role that modern technology must play in mitigating the deadly encounters between local communities and wild elephants. He argued that early-warning systems, tracking devices, and other technological solutions could prove critical in reducing fatalities and protecting both villagers and the island's treasured elephant population.

More than 400 elephants and nearly 200 people are dying each year — this is not a statistic we can afford to ignore.

A National Concern

Sri Lanka is home to one of the largest populations of the Asian elephant, a species of significant cultural, ecological, and economic importance to the country. However, rapid encroachment on traditional elephant habitats has brought these majestic animals into increasingly frequent and fatal contact with human settlements.

Farmers and rural communities living on the fringes of forests bear the brunt of elephant raids on crops and property, while retaliatory measures and accidental encounters continue to drive elephant mortality figures upward.

Calls for Immediate Action

Dissanayake urged authorities and relevant stakeholders to treat the issue with the seriousness it deserves, calling for a coordinated national strategy that integrates technological tools alongside community awareness and conservation policy.

Wildlife experts and conservationists have long warned that without meaningful intervention, Sri Lanka risks losing a significant portion of its wild elephant population while simultaneously endangering the lives of thousands of rural residents who live in conflict-prone zones.

The appeal comes at a time when public debate around wildlife management in Sri Lanka is intensifying, with growing pressure on the government to take decisive and sustained action.