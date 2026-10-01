Court of Appeal Shields Tiran Alles and Ceylon Newspapers Officials from Arrest

The Court of Appeal has stepped in to protect former Public Security Minister Tiran Alles and several officials of Ceylon Newspapers from arrest or detention, issuing a formal writ order that bars authorities from taking such action against them.

Writ Order Issued by Court of Appeal

The court's intervention comes amid mounting legal pressure on Alles, a prominent political figure who previously held the portfolio of Public Security Minister, and a number of senior personnel associated with Ceylon Newspapers, one of Sri Lanka's established media organisations.

The writ order, granted by the Court of Appeal, effectively prohibits law enforcement authorities from arresting or detaining the named individuals while the matter remains before the court. Such orders are typically issued when a court determines that there are sufficient legal grounds to warrant protection pending further examination of the case.

Background to the Legal Action

The move signals a significant development in what appears to be a legally complex situation involving both political and media figures. The involvement of Ceylon Newspapers officials alongside a former cabinet minister has drawn considerable public attention, given the implications for press freedom and political accountability in the country.

Tiran Alles, who served in a key security-related ministerial role, has been at the centre of scrutiny in recent times. The precise nature of the allegations or legal proceedings that prompted the potential arrests has not been fully disclosed, though the Court of Appeal's swift intervention underscores the seriousness with which the petitioners approached the judiciary.

Implications for Those Named

The writ order provides the affected parties with a temporary but legally binding shield, ensuring they cannot be taken into custody while the court deliberates on the substantive issues at hand. Legal observers note that such orders reflect the court's role as a critical check on executive and law enforcement power.

Former Public Security Minister Tiran Alles is among those protected by the order.

Several officials of Ceylon Newspapers have also been named in the writ protection.

The order prevents arrest or detention until further judicial proceedings take place.

The case is expected to attract continued attention from both legal and political circles in Sri Lanka, as it touches on questions surrounding the treatment of media institutions and the legal accountability of former government ministers. Further hearings are anticipated as the Court of Appeal examines the full merits of the petition.