Sri Lanka's Current Account Swings Back to $133 Million Surplus After Four Consecutive Monthly Deficits

Sri Lanka's external finances have shown a notable sign of recovery, with the country's current account returning to a surplus of US$133 million after recording deficits for four consecutive months, according to the latest available data.

A Turnaround in External Balances

The return to surplus marks a significant shift in Sri Lanka's balance of payments position, offering a degree of reassurance to economists and policymakers who have been monitoring the island nation's post-crisis economic trajectory closely. The current account is a key measure of a country's trade in goods and services, as well as income flows and transfers with the rest of the world.

A surplus in the current account indicates that Sri Lanka received more from abroad than it paid out during the period in question, a positive signal for a nation still navigating the aftermath of its historic economic crisis.

Context Within the Broader Recovery

Sri Lanka has been working to stabilise its economy following the severe foreign exchange shortages and debt crisis that peaked in 2022. The country secured a bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund and has since undertaken a series of fiscal and monetary reforms aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability.

The four months of current account deficits that preceded this surplus had raised some concerns about the durability of the recovery, particularly given ongoing pressures on import expenditure and debt servicing obligations.

What the Surplus Signals

Analysts note that the return to surplus could reflect a combination of factors, which may include:

Improved performance in export earnings, including garments and tea

A continued rebound in tourism-related inflows

Steady growth in worker remittances from Sri Lankans employed abroad

Moderated import demand in line with tighter fiscal conditions

While a single month's surplus does not guarantee a sustained trend, it is nonetheless viewed as an encouraging development for the country's efforts to rebuild foreign reserves and maintain debt repayment commitments under its IMF programme.

The government and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka are expected to provide further analysis on the drivers behind the improvement as part of their ongoing economic reporting.