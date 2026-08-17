Police Launch Wide-Scale Probe Into Drug Lord Shiran Basik's Local Assets and Criminal Network

Sri Lanka Police have initiated a series of investigations into the local assets and criminal associations of notorious drug kingpin Shiran Basik, following his recent deportation from Dubai back to Sri Lanka.

Multiple Units Join the Investigation

Police Media Spokesperson SSP F.U. Wootler confirmed that several police stations, along with specialised units, have been mobilised as part of the wide-ranging inquiry. Authorities are working to establish the full extent of Basik's financial holdings within the country as well as the depth of his alleged criminal network.

Deportation Triggers Fresh Scrutiny

The return of Shiran Basik to Sri Lankan soil following his deportation from the United Arab Emirates has placed him firmly back in the crosshairs of law enforcement. His arrival has provided local investigators with a renewed opportunity to pursue leads that had previously remained out of reach while he was abroad.

Assets and Underworld Links Under the Microscope

Investigators are believed to be scrutinising properties, financial transactions, and other holdings allegedly linked to Basik. Authorities are also examining his reported connections to organised criminal elements operating both locally and across international borders.

The probe signals a determined effort by Sri Lankan law enforcement to dismantle the infrastructure allegedly built around one of the country's most high-profile drug trafficking figures. Further developments are expected as the investigations progress across multiple jurisdictions within the island.

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