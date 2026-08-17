Government Approval Ratings Plunge to 50% as Economic Confidence Wanes, Verité Poll Reveals

Public confidence in the Sri Lankan government has taken a significant hit, with approval ratings dropping sharply to 50 percent, according to the latest Mood of the Nation survey conducted by independent research organisation Verité Research.

A Steep Decline in Public Support

The July 2026 poll revealed a dramatic 15-percentage-point fall in government approval compared to figures recorded just months earlier. As recently as February 2026, the government enjoyed the backing of 65 percent of respondents — a level of support that has now eroded considerably amid growing public unease over the country's economic trajectory.

Economic Outlook Driving Discontent

Verité Research's findings point to a weakening of public confidence in Sri Lanka's economic recovery as a key driver behind the declining approval numbers. The survey suggests that ordinary citizens are increasingly sceptical about whether the country's financial situation is improving at a pace that meets their expectations and daily realities.

What the Numbers Mean

The findings carry notable significance for the administration, given the broader political context in which Sri Lanka continues to navigate post-crisis recovery efforts. A drop to the 50 percent mark places the government at a critical threshold, where public sentiment could shift further depending on upcoming policy decisions and visible economic progress.

Government approval rating in February 2026: 65%

Government approval rating in July 2026: 50%

Drop recorded over the period: 15 percentage points

Verité Research's Mood of the Nation series is a regularly conducted independent poll designed to track public opinion on governance, economic conditions, and institutional trust across Sri Lanka. The organisation is widely regarded as a credible source of political and economic sentiment data in the country.

The latest results are likely to prompt renewed scrutiny of the government's communication strategy and its ability to demonstrate tangible improvements in living standards to a population that endured one of the country's worst economic crises in recent history.