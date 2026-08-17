Siraj Strikes Early as Sri Lanka Face Steep Chase After India Post 462 in First Test

India's Mohammad Siraj wasted no time making an impact with the ball as Sri Lanka began their reply to a commanding Indian first innings total of 462 in the opening Test match between the two sides.

India were eventually dismissed for 462 runs, a total that immediately placed Sri Lanka under significant pressure as they stepped up to bat. The sizeable score set the tone for what promises to be a challenging contest for the home side.

Siraj Opens with Early Wicket

Fast bowler Mohammad Siraj provided India with the perfect start to their bowling spell, striking early to put Sri Lanka on the back foot almost immediately after they came out to bat. The early breakthrough gave India the kind of momentum they needed after their batsmen had done the hard work with the bat.

India's Dominant Batting Display

India's innings of 462 demonstrated the depth and quality of their batting lineup, as they methodically constructed a total that will demand a special performance from Sri Lanka to match or surpass. The total puts Sri Lanka in a position where they must bat with both discipline and aggression if they are to avoid the follow-on and stay competitive in this first Test encounter.

Sri Lanka will be well aware of the challenge ahead, needing a collective batting effort from their top and middle order to keep themselves in the game. With Siraj already among the wickets, the Sri Lankan batsmen will need to dig deep and show considerable resilience against a confident and well-drilled Indian bowling attack.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be watching closely as the island nation's team attempts to steady their innings and mount a meaningful response to India's formidable first innings total.

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