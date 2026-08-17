Hemas Holdings Expands Into East Africa With Kenyan Stationery Firm Acquisition

Sri Lanka's prominent diversified conglomerate Hemas Holdings PLC has made a significant move into the East African market, acquiring Kenya's Twiga Stationers in a deal that is expected to bolster its Consumer Brands portfolio and lay the groundwork for broader regional expansion.

A Strategic Step Beyond Sri Lankan Borders

The acquisition marks a notable milestone in Hemas Holdings' international growth strategy, signalling the group's ambition to establish a meaningful presence beyond South Asia. Twiga Stationers, a recognised name in the Kenyan stationery market, provides Hemas with an immediate foothold in one of East Africa's most dynamic economies.

Hemas Group Chief Executive Officer Ashish Chandra and Sabrina Esufally, Managing Director of Hemas Consumer Brands, are spearheading the strategic push, with the acquisition seen as a platform from which the group can pursue further growth opportunities across the wider East African region.

Strengthening the Consumer Brands Portfolio

The deal is expected to add considerable depth to Hemas Consumer Brands' existing product and market reach. By integrating Twiga Stationers into its portfolio, Hemas gains not only a new geographic market but also an established distribution network and brand recognition within Kenya.

The acquisition expands Hemas Consumer Brands' international presence into East Africa

Twiga Stationers provides a ready platform for regional market penetration

The move aligns with Hemas Holdings' broader strategy of diversified international growth

Hemas Holdings: A Conglomerate With Growing Global Ambitions

Hemas Holdings PLC has long been regarded as one of Sri Lanka's leading conglomerates, with interests spanning healthcare, consumer goods, and leisure sectors. This latest acquisition underscores the group's determination to leverage its corporate strengths on an international stage, even as it continues to navigate a challenging domestic economic environment.

The entry into East Africa represents a carefully considered expansion, with Kenya serving as both a target market and a launchpad for future opportunities across the continent.

For Sri Lankan businesses watching the corporate landscape, Hemas Holdings' move into Kenya signals growing confidence among local conglomerates in their ability to compete and grow internationally, offering an encouraging example of Sri Lankan enterprise reaching new frontiers.

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