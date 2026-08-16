Sri Lanka Strike Back as India Reach 364/5 at Tea on Day Two of First Test

Sri Lanka mounted a spirited fightback on the second day of the first Test against India, with paceman Nuwantha and spinner Jayasuriya combining effectively to reduce the hosts to 364 runs for the loss of five wickets at the tea interval.

Sri Lanka Apply Pressure

After India had firmly established their dominance in the opening exchanges, the Sri Lankan bowling unit refused to relent and gradually worked their way back into the contest. The duo of Nuwantha and Jayasuriya proved to be the chief architects of the fightback, troubling the Indian batters with discipline and variety to claim crucial wickets during the middle session.

The two bowlers brought renewed energy and intent to Sri Lanka's attack, drawing edges and forcing errors from a batting lineup that had looked increasingly settled. Their persistence rewarded the touring side with wickets at key moments, preventing India from completely running away with the match.

India Consolidate Despite Setbacks

Despite the Sri Lankan resurgence, India still find themselves in a commanding position heading into the final session of the day. Reaching 364 for five at tea represents a solid total, and the Indian lower-middle order will be eager to push the score well beyond 400 when play resumes after the break.

Sri Lanka's fielding unit remained focused and competitive throughout the afternoon session, keeping pressure on the Indian batsmen even as the scoreboard continued to tick over steadily.

Final Session Crucial for Both Sides

The final session of day two shapes up as a pivotal period for both teams. Sri Lanka will be looking to Nuwantha and Jayasuriya to continue their momentum and dismiss the remaining Indian batsmen at regular intervals, while India will aim to maximise their first-innings total and put the game firmly beyond Sri Lanka's reach.

Sri Lankan supporters will take heart from their team's refusal to surrender, and a strong finish to the day's play could set the tone for what remains a competitive Test match.

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