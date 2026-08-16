Public Support for Sri Lanka Government Slides to 50% Amid Fading Economic Confidence, Survey Finds

Public approval of the Sri Lankan government has slipped to 50%, with growing concerns over the country's economic direction contributing to a notable softening in public sentiment, according to findings from a recent Verité Research poll.

Approval Rating Takes a Hit

The survey, conducted by independent research and advisory firm Verité Research, reveals that exactly half of respondents now express approval of the government's performance — a decline that reflects mounting unease among Sri Lankans as the nation continues to navigate its post-crisis recovery.

The drop in approval marks a significant moment for the administration, which had previously enjoyed stronger public backing during the early stages of its tenure, buoyed by hopes of economic stabilisation following the country's historic financial collapse.

Economic Optimism Weakening

Alongside the fall in government approval, the poll points to a broader weakening of public confidence in Sri Lanka's economic outlook. Citizens appear increasingly sceptical about the pace and direction of economic recovery, a sentiment that is likely feeding directly into the government's declining popularity.

The findings underscore the delicate balancing act facing policymakers, who must manage ongoing fiscal reforms and international debt restructuring obligations while addressing the day-to-day economic pressures felt by ordinary Sri Lankans.

A Warning Sign for the Administration

Political analysts are likely to view the 50% threshold as a critical benchmark. Falling below majority approval could signal deeper challenges ahead for the government, particularly as citizens grow more attentive to whether promised economic improvements are materialising on the ground.

Government approval currently stands at 50%, according to the Verité Research poll.

Public confidence in the country's economic outlook has weakened alongside the approval decline.

The results reflect ongoing anxieties tied to Sri Lanka's post-crisis economic recovery.

The Verité Research poll serves as an important gauge of public mood in Sri Lanka, and its latest findings are expected to draw close attention from both government officials and opposition parties as the country looks ahead to its next phase of economic and political challenges.