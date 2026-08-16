Sri Lanka Shines at International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence with Bronze Medal and Honourable Mention

Sri Lanka has claimed a notable place on the global stage of artificial intelligence competition, securing a bronze medal and an honourable mention at the 2026 International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI), marking a proud moment for the island nation's growing tech talent pool.

A Milestone for Sri Lankan Youth in AI

The achievement highlights the remarkable progress Sri Lanka has made in nurturing young minds capable of competing alongside the brightest students from across the world in one of the most demanding intellectual competitions of the modern era. The IOAI brings together exceptional young talent to tackle complex challenges in the field of artificial intelligence.

Recognition on the World Stage

Earning both a bronze medal and an honourable mention, the Sri Lankan contingent demonstrated a strong command of AI concepts and problem-solving skills that impressed judges and fellow competitors alike. Such results place Sri Lanka among countries that are steadily building a reputation for excellence in science and technology education.

A Growing Legacy in STEM

This success is expected to inspire a new generation of Sri Lankan students to pursue careers in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and related fields. Educators and policymakers alike have pointed to achievements such as this as evidence that investment in STEM education is bearing fruit at the highest international levels.

The accomplishment serves as a timely reminder that Sri Lanka's intellectual capital continues to flourish, and that the country's young innovators are more than capable of holding their own against global competition.