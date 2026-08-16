Nuwantha and Jayasuriya Spark Sri Lanka Fightback as India Reach 364/5 at Tea on Day Two

Sri Lanka's bowlers showed renewed purpose on the second day of the first Test against India, with Nuwantha and Jayasuriya leading a determined fightback that reduced the hosts to 364 wickets for five at the tea interval.

Sri Lanka Apply Pressure

After what had been a challenging opening to India's innings, the Sri Lankan bowling attack found their rhythm as the second day progressed. Nuwantha and Jayasuriya were the standout performers with the ball, combining to peg back an Indian side that had threatened to bat the visitors out of the contest entirely.

The duo's efforts injected fresh energy into a Sri Lankan unit that had been under considerable pressure, demonstrating the fighting spirit the team is capable of producing even in difficult circumstances.

India Consolidate Despite Setbacks

Despite losing five wickets, India remained in a commanding position at the tea break, having posted 364 runs on the board. The home side's batters had worked hard through the morning and afternoon sessions to build a substantial total, placing Sri Lanka's bowlers under sustained pressure for long periods of the day.

The wickets claimed by Nuwantha and Jayasuriya, however, offered Sri Lanka genuine hope of restricting India's first innings lead to a manageable total as the match continued into the final session of day two.

A Crucial Final Session Awaits

With the match finely poised heading into the final session, much would depend on Sri Lanka's ability to maintain the momentum they had built in the latter part of the afternoon. Dismissing the remaining Indian batters cheaply would be essential if the tourists were to keep their hopes of a competitive first Test alive.

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka will be watching closely as the island nation's Test side looks to mount a serious challenge and keep this first Test within reach.

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