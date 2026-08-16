Sri Lanka Police Issue Urgent Warning Over Online Scam Targeting Hardware and Construction Buyers

Sri Lanka Police have issued a public warning urging citizens, particularly those involved in the construction industry and individuals who regularly purchase goods through online platforms, to exercise extreme caution following the emergence of a new fraud scheme targeting hardware item buyers.

A Growing Threat to Online Shoppers

Authorities have flagged a concerning rise in fraudulent activity directed at people seeking to buy construction-related materials and hardware products through digital channels. The scam appears to be deliberately targeting a sector where large quantities of goods are frequently purchased, often involving significant sums of money.

Police are urging members of the public to remain vigilant when engaging with online sellers offering hardware items, warning that fraudsters are exploiting the growing popularity of e-commerce to deceive unsuspecting buyers.

Who Is Most at Risk

Those most vulnerable to this scheme include:

Contractors and construction professionals sourcing materials online

Individual homeowners purchasing hardware goods through social media marketplaces or websites

Small business owners procuring supplies in bulk through digital platforms

Police Advice to the Public

Law enforcement authorities are calling on the public to take precautionary steps before completing any online transaction, particularly when dealing with unfamiliar sellers or unusually attractive offers.

Police have reminded the public that if an online deal appears too good to be true, it almost certainly is, and that verifying the legitimacy of any seller before making a payment is essential.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious online activity or potential fraud to their nearest police station or through official police communication channels without delay. Prompt reporting, authorities stress, is critical to preventing others from falling victim to the same scheme.