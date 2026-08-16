Search and Salvage Operations Underway After Sri Lanka Navy Vessel Runs Into Distress Off Angulana Coast

Search and salvage operations are continuing off the coast of Angulana following an incident involving a Sri Lanka Navy Fast Attack Craft that ran into distress on 15 August 2026, naval authorities have confirmed.

Crew Members Rescued and Receiving Medical Care

All 11 naval personnel aboard the stricken vessel were successfully rescued following the incident. The sailors are currently receiving medical attention and have been reported to be in a stable condition, providing some relief amid an otherwise tense situation for the naval establishment.

Search and Salvage Efforts Ongoing

Naval teams are pressing ahead with search operations in the waters off Angulana as authorities work to establish a full picture of the circumstances surrounding the incident. In parallel, a salvage operation has been launched to recover the distressed naval craft from the sea.

The Sri Lanka Navy has not yet disclosed the specific cause of the vessel running into distress, and further details are expected to be made available as investigations and recovery efforts progress.

Naval Authorities Monitoring the Situation

Senior naval officials are closely monitoring developments as both the search and salvage missions continue. The welfare of the rescued personnel remains a priority, with all 11 sailors continuing to receive appropriate medical care at this stage.

Further updates are anticipated as the situation develops off the Angulana coastline.

Related Video