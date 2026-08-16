BASL-President Meeting on 22nd Amendment Leaves Key Questions Unanswered

Hopes for a breakthrough on the future of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution appeared to dim following a much-anticipated meeting between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and a delegation from the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) held earlier this week.

A Meeting That Raised More Questions Than Answers

Few among Sri Lanka's politically aware public held high expectations ahead of Wednesday's encounter between the President and the BASL delegation. Those reservations appear to have been well-founded. By most accounts, the meeting fell short of producing any substantive dialogue on one of the most constitutionally significant issues currently facing the country.

The gathering, which many had hoped would open a genuine channel for discussion on the 22nd Amendment, instead offered little in the way of clarity or commitment from either side.

Why the 22nd Amendment Matters

The 22nd Amendment has remained a deeply contested piece of legislation, drawing strong opinions from legal professionals, civil society, and political stakeholders alike. The BASL, as the country's foremost body representing the legal profession, has consistently maintained a position on constitutional governance and the independence of key institutions.

The amendment touches on fundamental questions of executive power and democratic accountability.

Legal experts have raised concerns about its implications for constitutional checks and balances.

The BASL has been among the most vocal professional bodies urging careful reconsideration of the amendment's provisions.

A Dialogue Without Depth

Sources familiar with the meeting indicated that meaningful engagement on the core constitutional questions was largely absent from the proceedings. The format and atmosphere of the discussion left little room for the kind of frank, substantive exchange that a matter of this constitutional weight demands.

The public deserves more than ceremonial consultations when the integrity of the Constitution itself is at stake.

For many observers, the meeting risked becoming yet another instance of high-profile but ultimately hollow engagement between the executive and the legal establishment — a pattern that critics argue has become increasingly familiar under successive administrations.

What Comes Next?

With Wednesday's meeting yielding little visible progress, attention now turns to whether the government intends to take any concrete steps on the 22nd Amendment or whether the issue will quietly recede from the legislative agenda. The BASL is expected to continue pressing for meaningful constitutional dialogue, though the path forward remains far from clear.

For Sri Lankans who have long demanded stronger institutional safeguards and transparent governance, the outcome of this week's discussions will do little to reassure them that their concerns are being taken seriously at the highest levels of government.

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