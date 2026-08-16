Colombo Bourse Marks Second Straight Week of Gains Led by Tech and Telecom Stocks

Sri Lankan equities extended their recovery into a second consecutive week, with the Colombo Stock Exchange closing on a positive note Friday as communication services and information technology shares drove the market higher.

CSE All-Share Index Closes in the Green

The CSE All-Share Index ended Friday's trading session up 0.39%, settling at 21,623.17. The advance marked back-to-back weekly gains for the bourse, offering a measure of relief to investors after a difficult five-week losing streak that had weighed heavily on market sentiment.

Tech and Telecom Sectors Lead the Charge

The rally was broadly underpinned by strength in two key sectors:

Communication Services — Telecom-linked counters attracted renewed buying interest, contributing meaningfully to the day's upward momentum.

— Telecom-linked counters attracted renewed buying interest, contributing meaningfully to the day's upward momentum. Information Technology — IT stocks continued to find favour among investors, reinforcing a trend that has helped anchor the market's recent recovery.

A Welcome Turnaround for the Colombo Market

The two-week rebound comes as a encouraging sign for local investors who had endured a prolonged period of selling pressure. Market watchers will be closely monitoring whether the current momentum can be sustained in the sessions ahead, particularly as broader economic conditions in Sri Lanka continue to evolve following the country's ongoing fiscal stabilisation efforts.

The CSE's back-to-back weekly gains signal cautious optimism returning to the market, with technology-driven counters emerging as a key pillar of the recovery.

Analysts note that sustained foreign inflows and continued confidence in Sri Lanka's economic reform trajectory will be critical factors in determining whether the bourse can consolidate these gains over the coming weeks.