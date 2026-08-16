Over 68,000 Sri Lankans Impacted as Dry Weather Grips Four Districts

More than 68,000 people across four districts are bearing the brunt of an intensifying dry spell, with authorities urging the public to take necessary precautions as temperatures continue to rise to concerning levels.

Thousands Affected Across Multiple Districts

According to figures released by the National Disaster Relief Services Centre, a total of 68,041 individuals are currently affected by the prevailing dry weather conditions. The situation is being closely monitored by disaster management authorities, who have flagged the growing humanitarian impact of the prolonged heat.

Authorities Issue Public Warnings

Officials have called on residents in affected areas to remain vigilant and take appropriate measures to safeguard their health and wellbeing during this period of extreme heat. Authorities are particularly concerned about vulnerable groups, including the elderly, young children, and those with pre-existing health conditions, who are most at risk when temperatures soar.

Stay hydrated and drink sufficient water throughout the day

Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak afternoon hours

Seek medical attention immediately if symptoms of heat-related illness occur

Growing Concern Over Climatic Conditions

The dry weather episode is the latest in a pattern of challenging climatic conditions affecting Sri Lanka, raising broader concerns about the country's resilience to weather-related disasters. Relief services remain on standby as authorities continue to assess the full extent of the impact across the four affected districts.

Residents are strongly advised to heed official guidance and report any emergencies to the relevant disaster relief authorities without delay.

The National Disaster Relief Services Centre is expected to provide further updates as the situation develops.

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