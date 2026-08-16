India Tighten Grip on Galle Test as Sri Lanka Bowlers Struggle to Make Impact

India have firmly seized control of the opening Test match in Galle, exploiting a Sri Lankan bowling attack that has so far failed to pose any significant threat to the visiting batsmen.

Toothless Sri Lanka Struggle to Create Chances

The hosts have found themselves on the back foot as India's batsmen capitalised on a lack of penetration from the Sri Lankan attack, which struggled to generate consistent pressure throughout proceedings at the iconic Galle International Stadium.

Sri Lanka's bowlers were unable to find the right lines and lengths required to trouble the Indian batting lineup, allowing the visitors to build a commanding position in the match. The failure to take wickets at regular intervals proved costly for the home side, with India's batsmen looking increasingly comfortable at the crease.

India Eye Strong Position

India's disciplined batting display has put them in a strong position heading into the later stages of the match. The visitors showed composure and patience, punishing any loose deliveries that came their way and rotating the strike effectively to keep the scoreboard ticking.

For Sri Lanka, the performance will raise serious questions about the effectiveness of their pace and spin options, particularly on a surface that historically tends to favour the home spinners as the match progresses.

Home Crowd Left Frustrated

Fans who gathered at one of cricket's most celebrated venues were left largely disappointed as their team's bowlers were unable to provide the breakthroughs needed to swing the momentum back in Sri Lanka's favour. The Galle fortress, long considered one of Sri Lanka's most dependable home advantages, has so far offered the home side little comfort in this contest.

Sri Lanka's team management will need to regroup and devise a more effective strategy if the hosts are to mount a comeback and challenge India's growing dominance in this opening Test encounter.

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