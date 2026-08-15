Two Nabbed After School Textbooks Worth Rs. 800,000 Sold Illegally as Scrap Paper

Two individuals have been taken into custody by authorities following the discovery that a consignment of school textbooks valued at approximately Rs. 800,000 had been unlawfully sold as scrap paper, officials confirmed.

Textbooks Meant for Students End Up as Waste

The arrested suspects are alleged to have been involved in the illicit disposal of the textbooks, which had been officially issued through proper government channels. Instead of reaching their intended recipients, the books were offloaded to scrap dealers, raising serious concerns about the misappropriation of state educational resources.

The incident has drawn sharp attention given that school textbooks in Sri Lanka are distributed by the government free of charge to students across the country, making their protection and proper distribution a matter of significant public interest.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the matter to determine how the textbooks came to be diverted from official distribution channels and who else may have been involved in the racket. Investigators are also working to establish whether this was an isolated incident or part of a wider pattern of misappropriation.

The two suspects are currently in custody and are expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course as the case proceeds.

A Blow to Free Education Principles

Sri Lanka's free education policy, which includes the annual distribution of textbooks to school children, is considered a cornerstone of the country's social welfare framework. Acts of corruption that undermine this system are viewed with particular seriousness by both the public and law enforcement agencies.

Officials have urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity related to the handling or disposal of government-issued educational materials, emphasising that those found guilty of such offences will face the full force of the law.