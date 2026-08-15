Buddhist Monks and Villagers Unite in Protest Against Chabad House Establishment in Hiriketiya

A protest demanding the removal of a newly established Chabad House in the coastal village of Hiriketiya drew participation from local residents and Buddhist monks, reflecting growing community concerns over the facility's presence in the area.

Community Opposition Mounts

Villagers and members of the Buddhist clergy gathered to voice their objections against the Chabad House, a Jewish outreach and hospitality centre that has recently been set up in the popular tourist destination of Hiriketiya, located along Sri Lanka's southern coastline.

The demonstrators made clear their desire for the establishment to be relocated or shut down entirely, with the protest drawing attention to tensions that have been simmering within the local community since the centre opened its doors.

A Village at a Crossroads

Hiriketiya has in recent years transformed into a sought-after destination among international tourists, particularly surfers, leading to a rapid expansion of foreign-oriented businesses and services in the area. This growth has not been without controversy, as some residents feel that the cultural and religious character of their community is being gradually eroded.

The involvement of Buddhist monks in the protest signals the depth of sentiment among sections of the local population, as members of the clergy in Sri Lanka have historically played an active role in community-level advocacy and social causes.

Broader Implications

The demonstration raises wider questions about the balance between Sri Lanka's growing tourism economy and the preservation of local cultural and religious identity, particularly in smaller villages that have seen rapid commercialisation in recent years.

The protest took place in Hiriketiya, a coastal village on Sri Lanka's southern coast

Both Buddhist monks and local villagers participated in the demonstration

Protesters are calling for the removal of the recently established Chabad House

Hiriketiya has experienced significant tourism-driven development in recent years

Authorities have yet to make a public statement regarding the protest or the future of the facility. It remains to be seen how local officials and relevant government bodies will respond to the community's demands.