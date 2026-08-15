Sri Lanka's Judiciary in Crisis: Decades of Neglect Leave Justice System Struggling

A System Under Strain

Sri Lanka's judicial system is facing a deepening crisis, with years of institutional neglect leaving courts overwhelmed, under-resourced, and struggling to deliver timely justice to ordinary citizens. Legal experts and observers have long warned that without meaningful reform, the system risks losing public confidence entirely.

Backlogs and Delays Cripple the Courts

One of the most visible symptoms of the judiciary's decline is the staggering backlog of cases that has accumulated across courts at every level. Thousands of cases remain pending for years — in some instances, decades — with litigants left in prolonged uncertainty while the wheels of justice grind at a painfully slow pace.

The shortage of judges, inadequate court infrastructure, and a lack of modern case management systems have all contributed to the paralysis. In many provincial courts, physical facilities remain outdated and ill-equipped, making efficient judicial proceedings difficult to sustain.

Structural and Institutional Failures

Analysts point to a series of compounding failures that have brought the system to its current state. Among the most frequently cited concerns are:

Chronic underfunding of the judiciary relative to its operational needs

Insufficient appointment of judges to fill existing vacancies

Limited access to legal aid for low-income citizens

Poor digitisation and outdated record-keeping practices

Political interference that has periodically undermined judicial independence

Impact on Ordinary Sri Lankans

The consequences of this dysfunction fall hardest on ordinary people. Those who cannot afford private legal representation often find themselves trapped in a system that moves too slowly to provide meaningful relief. Remand prisoners awaiting trial sometimes spend years behind bars before their cases are even heard, raising serious questions about the fairness and humanity of the current framework.

Justice delayed is justice denied — a principle that has become an uncomfortable daily reality for a significant portion of Sri Lanka's population navigating the legal system.

Calls for Urgent Reform

Legal professionals, civil society organisations, and international observers have repeatedly called on successive governments to prioritise judicial reform. Recommendations have included increasing the judiciary's budget allocation, accelerating the appointment of judges, introducing digital court management systems, and strengthening the independence of judicial oversight bodies.

Despite these calls, meaningful action has remained elusive. Political will to undertake the deep structural changes needed has historically been in short supply, with reform efforts often stalling or being deprioritised in favour of more politically expedient agendas.

A Moment for Reckoning

With Sri Lanka still navigating the aftermath of its worst economic crisis in modern history, the pressure on public institutions — including the judiciary — has never been greater. Restoring public trust in the justice system is widely regarded as essential not only for the rule of law, but for the broader democratic health of the nation.

Experts argue that a credible, efficient, and independent judiciary is not a luxury but a cornerstone of good governance. Without urgent intervention, the risk is that the system's dysfunction becomes so entrenched that recovery grows ever more difficult to achieve.