India's Growing Economic Footprint in Sri Lanka: Investment Without Influence?

India's economic presence in Sri Lanka has expanded significantly in recent years, with New Delhi deepening its financial and infrastructural stakes across the island nation — yet questions persist about whether this growing investment translates into meaningful strategic access or influence on the ground.

A Expanding Portfolio of Indian Assets

From energy projects and port development to digital infrastructure and lines of credit, India has steadily built a substantial economic footprint in Sri Lanka. This accumulation of assets represents one of the most significant bilateral economic engagements in South Asia, positioning India as a dominant external stakeholder in Sri Lanka's recovery and long-term development.

The relationship gained particular momentum in the aftermath of Sri Lanka's devastating 2022 economic crisis, during which India extended emergency financial assistance totalling over four billion US dollars — a lifeline that helped Colombo stabilise its collapsing economy before international rescue packages were secured.

Investment Without Guaranteed Returns

Despite this considerable outlay, analysts have raised concerns that India's economic commitments have not been matched by commensurate strategic or operational access. Projects of significant geopolitical importance — including port and energy developments — have at times stalled, faced renegotiation, or been subject to competing bids from Chinese interests, leaving New Delhi in a position where its financial exposure outpaces its practical leverage.

This dynamic reflects a broader challenge for India in managing its neighbourhood policy: how to convert economic generosity into durable partnerships without appearing coercive or undermining Sri Lankan sovereignty.

Geopolitical Context

Sri Lanka's location at the centre of Indian Ocean shipping lanes makes it a prized partner for regional powers. Both India and China have actively courted Colombo, creating a delicate balancing act for Sri Lankan policymakers who must navigate competing interests while pursuing national economic priorities.

For Sri Lanka, the ability to attract investment from multiple powerful partners offers negotiating flexibility. For India, however, each delay or setback in securing project agreements risks ceding ground to rivals in its own strategic backyard.

The Road Ahead

As Sri Lanka continues its path toward economic recovery under an IMF programme, the terms of engagement with foreign investors — including India — will come under closer domestic scrutiny. Sri Lankan policymakers face pressure to ensure that incoming investment serves national interests, while India must find ways to deepen ties that are both economically productive and politically sustainable.

The relationship between the two neighbours remains one of the most consequential in the region, shaped by geography, history, and an increasingly complex web of economic interdependence. How both sides manage the gap between assets and access may well define the trajectory of India-Sri Lanka relations for the decade ahead.

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