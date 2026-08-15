Prolonged Dry Spell Triggers Drinking Water Crisis Across Multiple Sri Lankan Provinces

A sustained period of dry weather has left communities across several Sri Lankan provinces grappling with acute drinking water shortages, raising concerns among residents and authorities alike.

Affected Regions

The water scarcity has taken hold across a broad stretch of the country, with communities in the Northern, North Central, Eastern and Uva provinces among those bearing the brunt of the prolonged dry conditions.

Residents in these areas are reportedly struggling to access adequate supplies of safe drinking water, with the situation showing little sign of immediate relief as dry weather persists.

A Recurring Challenge

Water shortages during extended dry spells remain a recurring challenge for many rural and semi-urban communities across Sri Lanka, particularly in the dry zone regions of the North and North Central provinces, where rainfall can be scarce for months at a time.

The Eastern and Uva provinces, while experiencing varying climatic patterns, are also vulnerable to the effects of prolonged dry periods, placing additional pressure on already stretched water supply infrastructure.

Growing Concern

The development underscores the urgent need for long-term water management strategies and infrastructure investment to safeguard communities against the increasingly disruptive effects of seasonal dry weather across the island.

Authorities have yet to announce specific emergency relief measures, though residents in the affected areas are calling for swift intervention to address the worsening shortage.

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