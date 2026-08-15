Sri Lanka Police Issue Stern Warning to Drivers Over Illegal Parking

Sri Lanka Police has issued a nationwide directive instructing all police stations across the country to take strict legal action against motorists who park or leave their vehicles illegally on public roads and restricted areas.

Crackdown on Illegal Parking Nationwide

The directive, which applies to all police stations island-wide, signals a tougher stance by authorities on a long-standing traffic concern that has contributed to road congestion and safety hazards in urban and suburban areas alike.

Under the new instructions, officers are empowered to pursue legal proceedings against drivers found in violation of parking regulations, rather than issuing simple warnings as may have been the practice in some jurisdictions previously.

What Drivers Need to Know

Motorists are being urged to familiarise themselves with designated parking zones and to avoid leaving vehicles in areas that obstruct traffic flow or pose a danger to other road users. Key points drivers should bear in mind include:

Parking in restricted or no-parking zones is liable to legal action

Vehicles left unattended in hazardous positions may be towed

Offenders could face fines or court proceedings under traffic law

A Message to the Public

Sri Lanka Police has made clear that compliance with parking regulations is not optional, and that enforcement will be carried out uniformly across all regions of the country.

Members of the public are encouraged to cooperate with police officers and to park responsibly at all times. Authorities have emphasised that the move is intended to improve road safety and ease traffic congestion for the benefit of all road users in Sri Lanka.

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