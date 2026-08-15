Padikkal's Commanding Century Sets India on Course for Dominance on Day One Against Sri Lanka

India Seize Control as Padikkal Shines Bright

India made a powerful statement on the opening day of their Test match against Sri Lanka, with young left-handed batsman Devdutt Padikkal stealing the spotlight by registering a commanding century that put the visitors firmly in the driver's seat.

A Stellar Performance From the Young Visitor

Padikkal's impressive ton proved to be the centrepiece of India's dominant first-day display, as the touring side showcased their batting depth and clinical intent against the host nation. The stylish stroke-maker rose to the occasion on one of cricket's most demanding stages, delivering a performance that is sure to be remembered by fans on both sides.

Sri Lanka Under Pressure Early

The Sri Lankan bowling attack found it difficult to contain the Indian batting order, with Padikkal's innings in particular frustrating the home side's efforts to make early inroads. Despite their efforts, Sri Lanka were unable to make the breakthroughs needed to shift momentum in their favour before the close of play.

Setting the Tone for the Days Ahead

India's authoritative Day One performance has placed them in a commanding position heading into the remainder of the match. With Padikkal's century laying a solid foundation, the visitors will be eager to build further and pile on the pressure when play resumes.

Sri Lanka, playing on home soil, will need to regroup and find renewed discipline with the ball if they are to claw back into the contest in the sessions to come. Fans across the island will be hoping their side can mount a spirited response on Day Two.

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