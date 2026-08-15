Sri Lanka's Foreign Reserves Climb to US$6.59 Billion in July, Marking 2.1% Monthly Gain

Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves recorded a notable increase in July, rising by 2.1 percent to reach US$6.59 billion, the latest official data has revealed. The improvement signals continued momentum in the country's economic recovery following years of severe financial strain.

Steady Build-Up in Reserve Buffers

The month-on-month uptick reflects the ongoing efforts by Sri Lankan authorities to strengthen the country's external financial position. A healthier reserve buffer is widely regarded as a key indicator of macroeconomic stability, providing the nation with greater capacity to manage import obligations and service external debt commitments.

The growth in reserves comes as Sri Lanka continues to navigate its recovery path under an International Monetary Fund programme, which has placed significant emphasis on rebuilding foreign exchange holdings as a central pillar of fiscal rehabilitation.

What This Means for the Economy

Analysts have pointed to several factors that may be contributing to the reserve increase, including:

Improved foreign remittance inflows from Sri Lankan expatriates abroad

A gradual recovery in tourism earnings bringing in hard currency

Continued disbursements linked to multilateral lending arrangements

Stronger reserve levels are expected to bolster confidence among international investors and creditors, as the country works to restore its standing in global financial markets following its unprecedented sovereign debt default in 2022.

Context of Sri Lanka's Recovery

Sri Lanka has been working systematically to rebuild its economic foundations after the catastrophic foreign exchange crisis that gripped the island nation in 2022, leading to acute shortages of fuel, medicine, and essential goods. The restoration of reserve levels has since become one of the most closely watched benchmarks of the country's turnaround.

While the July figures represent a positive development, economists caution that sustaining and further growing reserves will require continued discipline in fiscal management, export growth, and maintaining confidence in the local currency.

The government and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka are expected to provide further commentary on the reserve position as part of broader monetary policy updates in the coming weeks.