Kandy National Hospital Receives Rs. 620 Million High-Tech Medical Equipment Boost

Kandy National Hospital has taken a significant step forward in modernising its medical capabilities, receiving three state-of-the-art medical equipment systems valued at Rs. 620 million as part of a broader initiative to strengthen healthcare services in the country.

A Major Investment in Public Healthcare

The acquisition marks one of the most substantial equipment upgrades in recent memory for the iconic hill capital's premier medical institution, which serves as a critical referral hospital for the Central Province and surrounding regions. The three advanced systems are expected to considerably enhance the hospital's diagnostic and treatment capabilities, benefiting thousands of patients who rely on its services each year.

Strengthening Healthcare in the Central Province

Kandy National Hospital is among the largest and most important public healthcare facilities in Sri Lanka, catering to a vast catchment area that extends well beyond the city itself. Upgrades of this nature are seen as vital to ensuring that patients in the Central Province have access to world-class medical care without needing to travel to Colombo.

Three high-technology medical equipment systems acquired

Total investment valued at Rs. 620 million

Equipment intended to improve patient care and diagnostic capacity

Kandy National Hospital serves as a key referral centre for Central Province

Part of a Wider Healthcare Modernisation Drive

This investment aligns with ongoing government efforts to modernise public hospitals across Sri Lanka and reduce the burden on Colombo-based institutions. By equipping regional hospitals such as Kandy National Hospital with cutting-edge technology, authorities aim to deliver equitable, high-quality healthcare to citizens regardless of their geographic location.

The upgrade represents a renewed commitment to improving the standard of public healthcare for Sri Lankans living outside the Western Province, ensuring that advanced medical services are accessible to all.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the three equipment systems and the timeline for their full commissioning are expected to be announced by health authorities in due course.

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