A new survey by the Washington-based Pew Research Center has revealed a notable divide in how South Asian nations perceive Bangladesh, with Sri Lankans and Pakistanis expressing significantly more positive opinions of the country than their Indian counterparts.

Key Findings from the Survey

According to the Pew Research data, favourable views of Bangladesh are considerably higher among Sri Lankan and Pakistani respondents compared to those surveyed in India. The findings shed light on the complex web of regional sentiment and diplomatic relationships that define South Asia's geopolitical landscape.

While Bangladesh shares its longest border with India and maintains deep historical ties stemming from the 1971 Liberation War, the survey suggests that proximity and shared history have not necessarily translated into warmer public opinion on the Indian side.

Regional Perceptions Matter

Public perception surveys of this nature carry weight beyond mere numbers, as they often reflect underlying currents in bilateral trade, political relations, and people-to-people connectivity. For Sri Lanka, which has maintained generally cordial diplomatic and economic ties with Bangladesh, the positive sentiment is consistent with the broader relationship between the two nations.

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and share common interests across areas including trade, fisheries, and disaster management cooperation.

Broader Implications for South Asian Diplomacy

The results arrive at a time when Bangladesh's regional relationships are under increased scrutiny following recent political developments within the country. Analysts suggest that shifts in domestic leadership can influence how neighbouring and nearby nations recalibrate their public and governmental attitudes.

For Sri Lanka, the findings reinforce the notion that Colombo views Dhaka as a partner rather than a rival — a perspective shaped by decades of South-South cooperation and solidarity among developing nations navigating shared economic challenges.

The Pew Research Center is widely regarded as one of the world's leading non-partisan survey organisations, and its regional perception data is frequently cited by policymakers and academics studying international relations in Asia.