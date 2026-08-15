Presidential Task Force on National Rebuilding Convenes to Address Infrastructure Project Delays

The Presidential Task Force established under the "Rebuilding Sri Lanka" initiative convened on Thursday afternoon at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya presiding over the session as chairperson.

Focus on Stalled Infrastructure Projects

The high-level gathering brought together key officials for in-depth deliberations centred on a pressing national concern — the significant delays being experienced in contracted projects aimed at rebuilding the country's infrastructure. The discussions reflected the government's growing urgency to accelerate development work that has fallen behind schedule.

Participants at the meeting examined the factors contributing to the sluggish progress of these contracted undertakings, with a view to identifying practical measures that could be implemented to bring stalled projects back on track.

A Government Priority

The "Rebuilding Sri Lanka" Presidential Task Force represents one of the current administration's central policy mechanisms for driving national recovery and development. By placing the Prime Minister at the helm of Thursday's session, the government signalled the importance it attaches to ensuring that infrastructure restoration efforts translate into tangible outcomes for the Sri Lankan public.

Further details regarding the outcomes and specific directives emerging from the meeting are expected to be communicated in due course by the Presidential Secretariat.

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