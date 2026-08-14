Sri Lanka Keeps 50% Vehicle Import Surcharge in Place Through End of 2025

Sri Lanka has extended the 50% surcharge imposed on vehicle import taxes, with the measure now set to remain in effect until December 31, according to government authorities.

The surcharge, which adds a significant premium on top of existing duties levied on imported vehicles, was originally introduced as an emergency measure to protect the country's foreign exchange reserves and ease pressure on the Sri Lankan rupee during the island nation's historic economic crisis.

A Holdover From the Crisis Era

At the height of Sri Lanka's financial collapse, the government moved to restrict the outflow of dollars by clamping down on non-essential imports, with vehicles considered a major contributor to foreign currency expenditure. The surcharge was one of several fiscal tools deployed to stabilise the rupee and conserve the limited dollar reserves available to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Although the country has made considerable strides in its economic recovery — including progress under its International Monetary Fund bailout programme — authorities have opted to keep the measure in place rather than remove it prematurely.

Impact on the Automotive Sector

The continued surcharge means vehicle dealers and consumers will face elevated costs when importing cars, motorcycles, and other motor vehicles for the remainder of the year. Industry stakeholders have previously raised concerns that prolonged restrictions dampen demand and affect businesses across the automotive supply chain.

The surcharge applies on top of existing import duties on vehicles

It was first introduced to reduce pressure on foreign currency reserves

The extension keeps the measure active until December 31

The decision reflects the government's cautious approach to unwinding crisis-era economic controls, even as Sri Lanka gradually reopens key sectors of its import market. Officials have signalled that protecting macroeconomic stability remains a priority as the country continues its path toward full recovery.

The surcharge was initially implemented to preserve dollars and reduce pressure on the rupee, a goal that continues to underpin its extension into the latter half of the year.

No immediate announcement has been made regarding whether the measure will be lifted, revised, or further extended beyond the December 31 deadline.

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