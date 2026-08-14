Nineteen Fishing Boats Handed Over to Trincomalee Fishermen Hit by Cyclone Ditwah

Nineteen fishing boats have been distributed among fishermen in the Trincomalee District whose livelihoods were severely disrupted by Cyclone Ditwah, providing a much-needed lifeline to coastal communities still recovering from the storm's destructive impact.

Relief for Affected Fishing Communities

The handover marks a significant step in rebuilding the lives of fishermen who lost their primary means of income when the cyclone tore through the region, damaging vessels and equipment critical to their daily sustenance and trade.

Fishing communities along the Trincomalee coast were among the hardest hit, with many families left without the tools needed to return to sea and earn a living in the aftermath of the disaster.

Support for a Vital Sector

Fishing remains a cornerstone of livelihoods in the Trincomalee District, and the loss of boats had left numerous families in financial hardship. The provision of the nineteen vessels is expected to help affected fishermen resume their activities and restore a degree of economic stability to their households.

The move has been welcomed by local fishing communities, for whom access to a seaworthy boat represents not only income but also a way of life passed down through generations.

Authorities are continuing to assess the broader damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah, with further relief and rehabilitation efforts expected to be rolled out across affected areas of the district in the coming weeks.