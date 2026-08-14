Colombo Bourse Closes Week on a High as Blue-Chip Stocks Power ASPI Gains

Sri Lanka's stock market wrapped up the week on a positive note, with the All Share Price Index (ASPI) recording gains driven by strong performances from some of the country's most prominent listed companies.

Key Stocks Behind the Rally

The upward momentum on the Colombo Stock Exchange was largely attributed to a handful of blue-chip counters that provided the necessary push to lift the broader index. Melstacorp, one of Sri Lanka's leading diversified conglomerates, emerged as a key driver of the week's gains, alongside banking heavyweights Sampath Bank and Nations Trust Bank.

Telecommunications giant Dialog Axiata also contributed to the positive sentiment, as did Ceylon Tobacco Company (CTC), a long-established player on the local bourse. Together, these five counters played a decisive role in keeping the index in positive territory through the week's trading sessions.

Broad Market Sentiment

The performance reflects a degree of cautious optimism among investors, with interest concentrated in select large-cap stocks rather than broad-based buying across all sectors. Banking stocks in particular continued to attract attention, signalling that investors remain confident in the resilience of the financial sector amid Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery.

Market watchers noted that while the gains were encouraging, trading activity remained selective, with retail and institutional investors alike focusing on fundamentally sound counters with proven track records.

What This Means for Investors

The weekly close in positive territory offers a measure of reassurance to the local investment community, which has been closely monitoring macroeconomic developments including inflation trends, foreign exchange movements, and the country's progress under its International Monetary Fund recovery programme.

Melstacorp led gains among diversified conglomerate stocks

Sampath Bank and Nations Trust Bank bolstered the banking sector contribution

Dialog Axiata represented the telecoms segment in the week's top performers

Ceylon Tobacco Company rounded out the key contributors to ASPI growth

Analysts are likely to watch whether this momentum can be sustained into the coming week, particularly as global market conditions and domestic policy signals continue to shape investor appetite on the Colombo Stock Exchange.

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