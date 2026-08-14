Survey Reveals Which Nations Hold the Warmest Feelings Towards India — And Sri Lanka Features Prominently

New International Survey Maps Global Perceptions of India

A newly released international survey has shed light on which countries harbour the most favourable opinions of India, with Sri Lanka emerging as one of the nations that views its regional neighbour in an overwhelmingly positive light. The findings offer a fascinating glimpse into how India is perceived across a diverse range of cultures and geographies, from South Asia to East Asia.

Sri Lanka Among India's Strongest Admirers

For Sri Lankans, the close ties with India are well established — rooted in shared history, cultural similarities, religious connections, and strong economic interdependence. It comes as little surprise, therefore, that Sri Lanka features among the countries registering some of the highest levels of goodwill towards India. The survey underscores the depth of people-to-people bonds that exist between the two island and mainland neighbours.

Japan Also Registers High Favourability

Perhaps more striking to many observers is Japan's appearance near the top of the rankings. Despite being geographically distant from the Indian subcontinent, Japan has developed a strong admiration for India over recent decades. Strategic partnerships, growing trade relations, and shared democratic values are widely credited for fostering this positive sentiment among the Japanese public.

A Broader Pattern of Growing Global Respect

The survey results reflect a broader global trend of rising appreciation for India as the country grows in economic influence, diplomatic stature, and cultural reach. Nations across Asia and beyond have increasingly come to view India as a significant and responsible player on the world stage.

Sri Lanka ranks among the top nations with favourable views of India

Japan demonstrates surprisingly high levels of positive sentiment

The survey spans multiple regions, offering a comprehensive global snapshot

Shared values, trade ties, and cultural affinity are identified as key drivers

What This Means for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, the survey results affirm the importance of nurturing its relationship with India. As Sri Lanka continues to navigate economic recovery and seeks stronger foreign investment and regional cooperation, maintaining robust public and diplomatic goodwill with India remains strategically vital. The data suggests that this goodwill is not merely governmental — it runs deep among ordinary Sri Lankan citizens as well.

The survey highlights that proximity, shared heritage, and mutual interests continue to shape how nations perceive one another in an increasingly interconnected world.

As India's global profile continues to rise, the sentiments captured in this survey may well strengthen further, reinforcing partnerships that benefit not only bilateral relations but the wider stability and prosperity of the region.

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