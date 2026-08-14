Dhananjaya de Silva Explains Why Niroshan Dickwella Earned His Sri Lanka Test Recall

Sri Lanka Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva has shed light on the decision to bring veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella back into the national Test squad, explaining the thinking behind one of the more talked-about selection calls in recent Sri Lankan cricket.

A Calculated Return

Dickwella, who has had a turbulent relationship with the national setup in recent years, has been handed a fresh opportunity to cement his place in the Test side. According to captain Dhananjaya de Silva, the recall was not made on sentiment alone but was driven by clear cricketing logic and the team's specific requirements at this stage.

De Silva indicated that Dickwella's aggressive batting style and his experience behind the stumps made him the ideal candidate to fill a crucial role in the squad, particularly given the team's need for a dynamic option in the lower-to-middle order capable of shifting the momentum of a match.

Experience a Key Factor

The Sri Lanka skipper emphasized that Dickwella's wealth of experience at the highest level of the game was a significant factor in the selectors' decision. Having represented Sri Lanka in numerous Test matches over the course of his career, Dickwella brings a level of composure and match-awareness that is difficult to replace.

The team needed someone who understood the demands of Test cricket and could contribute both with the gloves and the bat in challenging situations.

De Silva's endorsement of the selection signals a united front between the team's leadership and the national selectors, suggesting that Dickwella's return is part of a broader strategic plan as Sri Lanka looks to strengthen their Test line-up ahead of upcoming assignments.

Redemption on the Cards

For Dickwella, the recall represents a significant opportunity to re-establish himself as a key figure in Sri Lankan cricket. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman has previously faced disciplinary challenges that disrupted his international career, making this comeback all the more meaningful for both the player and Sri Lanka's cricketing faithful.

Cricket fans across the island will be watching closely to see whether Dickwella can seize this second chance and deliver the performances that once made him one of the most exciting cricketers to emerge from Sri Lanka in his generation.

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