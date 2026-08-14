Wariyapola Man Arrested for Distributing Woman's Intimate Images via WhatsApp

A 34-year-old man from Mampuriya has been taken into custody by officers attached to the Wariyapola Computer Crimes Investigation Division, following allegations that he circulated intimate images of a woman through the popular messaging platform WhatsApp.

Arrest Made Following Digital Crime Investigation

The suspect was apprehended after investigators from the Computer Crimes Investigation Division in Wariyapola launched a probe into the illegal distribution of a woman's nude photographs via WhatsApp. Authorities moved swiftly to identify and arrest the individual following a complaint being lodged in connection with the incident.

A Growing Concern in Sri Lanka

The case highlights the increasing prevalence of image-based sexual abuse, commonly referred to as "revenge porn," across Sri Lanka. The misuse of digital platforms to harass and humiliate victims — particularly women — has become a serious concern for law enforcement agencies island-wide.

Sri Lankan authorities have in recent years strengthened efforts to combat cybercrimes of this nature, with dedicated computer crimes units playing a key role in investigating and prosecuting offenders who exploit digital technology to cause harm.

Legal Consequences

The arrested individual is expected to face charges under relevant provisions of Sri Lanka's Computer Crimes Act, which carries significant penalties for those found guilty of unlawfully sharing private or intimate content without the consent of the individual depicted.

Investigations into the matter are reported to be ongoing, and further details are expected to be released by authorities in due course.