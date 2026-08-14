Crocodile Causes Alarm After Being Found Inside Battaramulla Hotel

A crocodile was discovered inside a prominent hotel in Battaramulla, sending shockwaves through the area and sparking widespread attention after video footage of the unusual incident circulated rapidly across social media platforms.

Unexpected Visitor Causes Panic

The reptile's appearance within the hotel premises came as a shock to staff and guests, transforming what would have been an ordinary day at one of Battaramulla's well-known establishments into a scene of alarm and disbelief. The video, which quickly went viral, showed the crocodile navigating its way through the interior of the hotel.

A Growing Urban Wildlife Concern

The incident has once again drawn attention to the increasing frequency with which wild animals are straying into urban and suburban areas across Sri Lanka. Battaramulla, a busy suburb on the outskirts of Colombo, is situated close to several wetland areas and waterways that are known habitats for crocodiles, making such encounters a potential risk for residents and visitors alike.

Crocodiles are commonly found in Sri Lanka's inland waterways, lagoons, and wetlands

Urban expansion into natural habitats has contributed to a rise in human-wildlife encounters

Members of the public are advised not to approach wild animals and to contact wildlife authorities immediately

Wildlife officials and local authorities are expected to respond to such incidents by safely capturing and relocating the animal to a suitable natural habitat.

Sri Lanka's Department of Wildlife Conservation handles cases involving wild animals in residential and commercial areas, and residents are urged to alert authorities promptly when such encounters occur rather than attempting to handle the situation themselves.

The footage has prompted considerable discussion online, with many Sri Lankans expressing both astonishment and concern over the safety implications of such incidents occurring in busy public spaces.

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