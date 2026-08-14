No Water Tariff Hike on the Cards, Says Minister Ranasinghe

Sri Lankans facing mounting cost-of-living pressures can breathe a sigh of relief on at least one front, with the Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply confirming that water tariffs will not be increased in the near future.

Dr. Susil Ranasinghe made the assurance publicly, quelling growing public concern over a potential hike in water charges at a time when household budgets across the country remain under considerable strain.

Minister's Assurance to the Public

Dr. Ranasinghe's statement comes amid speculation that utility tariffs could be revised upward as the government continues to navigate the country's economic recovery. The minister's confirmation offers some comfort to ordinary citizens who have already weathered steep increases in electricity, fuel and essential goods in recent years.

Water supply affordability has long been a sensitive issue in Sri Lanka, particularly for low-income households in both urban and rural areas who depend heavily on the National Water Supply and Drainage Board for their daily needs.

Context of Rising Utility Costs

The reassurance from the minister is being seen as a deliberate effort by the government to signal that essential services will be shielded from further price pressures, even as broader economic reforms continue to be implemented under the International Monetary Fund's bailout programme.

Citizens and civil society groups had raised concerns that water tariffs could be next in line for revision following adjustments to electricity pricing in previous months.

Dr. Ranasinghe's comments are expected to provide at least temporary clarity to consumers and local authorities alike, though analysts note that the long-term financial sustainability of water infrastructure investment will remain an ongoing policy challenge for the government.

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