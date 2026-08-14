Sri Lanka's Office on Missing Persons Grappling With Nearly 17,000 Active Cases

Sri Lanka's Office on Missing Persons (OMP) is currently managing 16,966 active cases, underscoring the enormous scale of unresolved disappearances that continue to haunt thousands of families across the island nation.

A Burden Rooted in Decades of Conflict

The staggering caseload reflects the deep and lasting wounds left by Sri Lanka's prolonged civil conflict, as well as other episodes of political unrest that swept the country over several decades. For many families, the fate of their loved ones remains painfully unknown, with little closure in sight.

The OMP was established as an independent institution tasked with searching for missing persons, clarifying the circumstances of disappearances, and making recommendations to prevent future incidents. Despite its mandate, the sheer volume of cases presents an ongoing challenge to the office's capacity and resources.

Families Still Waiting for Answers

Behind each of the nearly 17,000 active cases is a family enduring years — and in many instances, decades — of uncertainty. Mothers, fathers, siblings, and children have long sought accountability and truth regarding those who vanished during periods of armed conflict and civil unrest.

Human rights advocates have consistently called on the Sri Lankan government to ensure that the OMP is adequately funded and empowered to conduct thorough investigations, arguing that justice and reconciliation cannot be achieved without truthful accounting of the missing.

Reconciliation Remains a Work in Progress

The active caseload serves as a stark reminder that Sri Lanka's post-war reconciliation process is far from complete. While political leaders have at various points pledged commitment to transitional justice mechanisms, progress has often been criticised as slow and insufficient by affected communities and international observers alike.

The OMP continues to receive and process complaints, working to bring some measure of relief to those who have spent years without knowing the fate of missing family members. Observers stress that sustained political will and institutional support will be essential if the office is to make meaningful headway against its considerable caseload.

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