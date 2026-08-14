Sri Lanka Prepares for Landmark UN Review on Disability Rights

Sri Lanka is set to undergo its first-ever review by the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, marking a significant milestone in the country's commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of its disabled population.

A Historic Step Forward

The review represents a landmark moment for Sri Lanka, as the island nation faces international scrutiny over how well it protects and promotes the rights of persons with disabilities. The UN committee, which monitors compliance with the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), will assess the measures Sri Lanka has taken to fulfil its obligations under the treaty.

Sri Lanka ratified the CRPD, committing itself to ensuring that persons with disabilities enjoy full and equal rights in all aspects of life, including education, employment, healthcare, and participation in public affairs.

What the Review Entails

During the review process, the UN committee will examine Sri Lanka's progress and identify areas where further action is needed. The process typically involves:

Submission of a detailed country report by the government outlining steps taken to implement the convention

Contributions from civil society organisations and disability rights groups

A formal dialogue between the UN committee and Sri Lankan representatives

Publication of concluding observations with recommendations for improvement

Significance for Sri Lanka's Disability Community

For Sri Lanka's disability community, this review is seen as a crucial opportunity to highlight persistent challenges faced in daily life, including barriers to accessibility, limited employment opportunities, and gaps in inclusive education. Advocacy groups have long called for stronger legislative and policy frameworks to address discrimination and social exclusion.

The review provides both an opportunity and an obligation for Sri Lanka to demonstrate its genuine commitment to the rights and wellbeing of persons with disabilities.

The outcome of this UN review is expected to provide a comprehensive set of recommendations that could shape future disability policy and legislation in Sri Lanka, with the potential to bring meaningful improvements to the lives of hundreds of thousands of Sri Lankans living with disabilities.

Observers and disability rights advocates across the country will be watching the proceedings closely, hopeful that the international spotlight will translate into tangible and lasting change on the ground.