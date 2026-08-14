Sri Lanka Nabs Over 1,000 Foreign Nationals in Major 2026 Cybercrime Sweep

Sri Lankan authorities have arrested 1,093 foreign nationals as part of a sweeping crackdown on cybercrime activity conducted throughout 2026, signalling a significant escalation in the island nation's efforts to combat digitally enabled criminal networks operating within its borders.

A Landmark Operation Against Cyber Fraud

The large-scale operation marks one of the most substantial law enforcement actions against foreign-linked cybercrime in Sri Lanka's history. The arrests reflect growing concern among Sri Lankan authorities about the country being used as a base for sophisticated online fraud schemes, scam call centres, and other cyber-enabled criminal enterprises targeting victims both locally and abroad.

The scale of the detentions — exceeding one thousand individuals — underscores the organised and transnational nature of the criminal networks that investigators have been working to dismantle.

Part of a Broader Regional Trend

Sri Lanka's crackdown mirrors similar operations carried out across South and Southeast Asia, where authorities in multiple countries have moved aggressively against cyber scam compounds and fraudulent online operations that have proliferated in recent years. These criminal setups frequently exploit foreign nationals, sometimes as perpetrators and at other times as victims of human trafficking coerced into participating in fraud operations.

Law enforcement agencies in the region have increasingly been coordinating cross-border intelligence sharing to identify, track, and apprehend individuals involved in these networks.

Authorities Signal Continued Vigilance

The arrests send a clear message that Sri Lanka intends to hold firm against attempts by international criminal syndicates to establish or maintain footholds on its soil. Officials are expected to continue working with international partners to strengthen the legal and investigative frameworks needed to prosecute those detained and prevent future infiltration by cybercrime networks.

Further details regarding the nationalities of those arrested, the specific nature of the alleged crimes, and the progress of legal proceedings are anticipated to be released by authorities in the coming weeks.