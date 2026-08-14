Sri Lanka Extends 50% Customs Surcharge on Selected Vehicle Imports

Surcharge Period Prolonged Amid Government Revenue Measures

The Sri Lankan government has announced an extension of the temporary 50% surcharge on Customs Import Duty currently applied to a selected range of motor vehicle imports, according to the latest update from Sri Lanka Customs.

The surcharge, which was originally introduced as a short-term fiscal measure, will continue to remain in force beyond its previously scheduled end date. The extension signals the government's intention to sustain additional revenue collection through the vehicle import channel, even as economic conditions in the country gradually stabilise.

What the Surcharge Means for Importers and Buyers

The 50% levy is applied on top of the standard Customs Import Duty on qualifying motor vehicles, significantly increasing the landed cost of affected imports. This additional burden is expected to have a direct impact on:

Vehicle importers and dealerships managing inventory costs

Consumers looking to purchase newly imported motor vehicles

The broader automotive retail market, where pricing pressures remain a concern

Industry stakeholders have been closely monitoring developments around the surcharge, as any prolonged imposition tends to dampen demand and affect business planning within the vehicle trade sector.

Part of Broader Fiscal Strategy

The extension is consistent with the government's wider strategy of maintaining elevated import levies on non-essential and luxury goods as Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery programme. Motor vehicles, particularly passenger cars, have long been a target category for revenue-raising import measures.

Sri Lanka Customs has urged importers and clearing agents to take note of the updated timelines and ensure full compliance with the revised duty framework.

Further details regarding the exact duration of the extended surcharge period and any applicable vehicle categories are expected to be formally gazetted by the relevant authorities. Importers are advised to liaise directly with Sri Lanka Customs for official confirmation and guidance.

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