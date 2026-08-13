State Dairy Giant Milco Posts Record Rs. 1.49 Billion Profit in Landmark Turnaround

Milco Achieves Highest-Ever Net Profit in Company History

State-owned dairy company Milco (Pvt) Ltd has posted its highest-ever net profit of Rs. 1.49 billion for the year 2025, marking a remarkable financial turnaround for the government-owned enterprise.

A Historic Milestone for the National Dairy Sector

The achievement represents a landmark moment not only for Milco but for Sri Lanka's broader state enterprise sector, which has long struggled with inefficiency and financial losses. The record profit signals a significant shift in the company's operational and financial management, raising hopes that other state-owned entities could follow a similar path to recovery.

Milco, which operates as the country's flagship government-backed dairy producer, has historically faced mounting losses and operational challenges. The turnaround to a billion-rupee profit is therefore being viewed as a major milestone by industry observers and policymakers alike.

What This Means for Sri Lanka's Dairy Industry

The strong financial performance is expected to have positive ripple effects across Sri Lanka's domestic dairy supply chain, potentially benefiting local milk farmers and producers who supply raw materials to the company. A financially stable Milco could mean greater investment in local procurement, improved pricing for farmers, and enhanced capacity to compete with imported dairy products.

Milco recorded a net profit of Rs. 1.49 billion in 2025

This is the highest net profit ever recorded in the company's history

The result represents a significant reversal from previous years of financial difficulty

The record profit at Milco is a clear demonstration that state-owned enterprises, when managed effectively, can be turned into viable and productive national assets.

Broader Implications for State Enterprise Reform

Sri Lanka has been under considerable pressure from international creditors and reform advocates to restructure and improve the performance of its state-owned enterprises. Milco's strong results may offer a template for how other loss-making government entities can be rehabilitated without necessarily resorting to privatisation.

As the country continues its economic recovery following one of its worst financial crises in recent decades, positive results from state institutions such as Milco are likely to be welcomed both domestically and by international stakeholders monitoring Sri Lanka's reform progress.