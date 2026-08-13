Alarming Rise in Colon and Rectal Cancers Sends Warning Bells Ringing Among Sri Lanka's Medical Community
A Growing Health Crisis
Sri Lanka's medical community is sounding the alarm over a troubling surge in colon and rectal cancer cases across the country, with doctors urging the public to take the threat seriously and seek timely medical attention.
Physicians Raise Concern
Healthcare professionals have expressed deep concern over the increasing number of patients being diagnosed with colorectal cancers, a category that encompasses both colon and rectal malignancies. The upward trend has prompted specialists to call for greater public awareness and more proactive screening measures nationwide.
Why the Numbers Are Rising
While a definitive single cause has not been identified, medical experts point to a combination of factors believed to be contributing to the rise in cases, including:
- Changing dietary habits, particularly diets high in processed and red meats
- Sedentary lifestyles and reduced physical activity
- Rising rates of obesity among Sri Lankans
- Low fibre consumption and insufficient intake of fruits and vegetables
- Delayed diagnosis due to limited awareness and reluctance to seek screening
The Importance of Early Detection
Doctors stress that colorectal cancer, when detected at an early stage, carries a significantly higher survival rate. However, many patients in Sri Lanka are presenting at advanced stages of the disease, making treatment considerably more difficult and reducing the chances of recovery.
Early screening and timely diagnosis remain the most effective tools in the fight against colorectal cancer. Patients should not ignore persistent symptoms or delay consultations with their doctors.
Symptoms to Watch For
The medical community is urging Sri Lankans to remain vigilant and consult a doctor if they experience any of the following warning signs:
- Persistent changes in bowel habits
- Blood in the stool
- Unexplained weight loss
- Abdominal pain or cramping that does not subside
- A feeling that the bowel does not empty completely
A Call to Action
Health authorities and oncologists are appealing to both the government and the wider public to prioritise colorectal health. They are calling for expanded screening programmes, improved access to diagnostic facilities, and sustained public education campaigns to help curb the growing burden of this preventable and treatable disease.
As Sri Lanka continues to face the dual challenge of communicable and non-communicable diseases, the rise in colorectal cancer serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to strengthen the country's approach to cancer prevention, early detection, and comprehensive care.
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goverment should do more awareness campaigns, cant just leave it to doctors
all this junk food and no exercise, what do we expect honestly
exactly, ppl eating KFC every weekend and acting surprised