Alarming Rise in Colon and Rectal Cancers Sends Warning Bells Ringing Among Sri Lanka's Medical Community

A Growing Health Crisis

Sri Lanka's medical community is sounding the alarm over a troubling surge in colon and rectal cancer cases across the country, with doctors urging the public to take the threat seriously and seek timely medical attention.

Physicians Raise Concern

Healthcare professionals have expressed deep concern over the increasing number of patients being diagnosed with colorectal cancers, a category that encompasses both colon and rectal malignancies. The upward trend has prompted specialists to call for greater public awareness and more proactive screening measures nationwide.

Why the Numbers Are Rising

While a definitive single cause has not been identified, medical experts point to a combination of factors believed to be contributing to the rise in cases, including:

Changing dietary habits, particularly diets high in processed and red meats

Sedentary lifestyles and reduced physical activity

Rising rates of obesity among Sri Lankans

Low fibre consumption and insufficient intake of fruits and vegetables

Delayed diagnosis due to limited awareness and reluctance to seek screening

The Importance of Early Detection

Doctors stress that colorectal cancer, when detected at an early stage, carries a significantly higher survival rate. However, many patients in Sri Lanka are presenting at advanced stages of the disease, making treatment considerably more difficult and reducing the chances of recovery.

Early screening and timely diagnosis remain the most effective tools in the fight against colorectal cancer. Patients should not ignore persistent symptoms or delay consultations with their doctors.

Symptoms to Watch For

The medical community is urging Sri Lankans to remain vigilant and consult a doctor if they experience any of the following warning signs:

Persistent changes in bowel habits

Blood in the stool

Unexplained weight loss

Abdominal pain or cramping that does not subside

A feeling that the bowel does not empty completely

A Call to Action

Health authorities and oncologists are appealing to both the government and the wider public to prioritise colorectal health. They are calling for expanded screening programmes, improved access to diagnostic facilities, and sustained public education campaigns to help curb the growing burden of this preventable and treatable disease.

As Sri Lanka continues to face the dual challenge of communicable and non-communicable diseases, the rise in colorectal cancer serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to strengthen the country's approach to cancer prevention, early detection, and comprehensive care.