Prime Minister Urges Overhaul of Sri Lanka's Exam-Driven Education System

A Call for Systemic Change in Education

Prime Minister has called for sweeping reforms to Sri Lanka's education system, emphasising the urgent need to move away from a model that places excessive focus on examinations as the primary measure of student achievement.

Addressing concerns long shared by educators, parents, and policy experts across the island, the Prime Minister argued that the current examination-centred framework fails to nurture the full potential of students and must be fundamentally rethought to meet the demands of the modern world.

Beyond Rote Learning and Test Results

The Prime Minister's remarks reflect a growing consensus among education specialists that Sri Lanka's system, while producing capable exam performers, has struggled to adequately develop critical thinking, creativity, and practical skills in young learners.

The call for reform signals a recognition at the highest levels of government that simply passing examinations is no longer sufficient preparation for students entering an increasingly competitive and rapidly changing global environment.

What Reforms Could Mean for Students

Though specific policy measures are yet to be detailed, the push for change is expected to focus on several key areas, including:

Broadening the curriculum to incorporate skills-based and experiential learning

Reducing the disproportionate pressure placed on national examinations

Encouraging creative, analytical, and independent thinking in classrooms

Aligning educational outcomes more closely with employment and industry needs

A Long-Overdue Conversation

Education reform has been a recurring topic of debate in Sri Lanka for decades, with critics arguing that the heavy reliance on O/L and A/L examination results as gatekeeping mechanisms has created a high-pressure environment that disadvantages many students, particularly those from rural and lower-income backgrounds.

The Prime Minister's intervention is being seen as a significant political signal that education transformation will be placed firmly on the national agenda in the period ahead.

Educators and civil society groups are likely to welcome the statement, though many will be watching closely to see whether the rhetoric translates into concrete policy action and adequate investment in the country's schools and teaching workforce.

Sri Lanka's education system has historically been regarded as one of the stronger performers in South Asia, boasting high literacy rates. However, observers note that high literacy alone is no longer enough, and that the quality and relevance of education must keep pace with the needs of the twenty-first century economy.